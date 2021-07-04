Opposition takes out a protest march against uncontrollable inflation in Solan

Shimla: Fuel prices across the country are at its all-time high and Himachal Pradesh is also not spared from it. In a major blow to the people, power petrol prices have reached Rs 100 in various towns of Himachal Pradesh for the very first time.

On Saturday, power petrol was being sold at Rs 100.25 in Shimla, Rs 100.32 Chamba and Rs 100 in Bilaspur. However, the rates of normal petrol and diesel in Shimla is Rs 96.85 and Rs 80. In Mandi, petrol and diesel are being sold at Rs 96.08 and Rs 87.86. In Dharamshala, petrol and diesel are available at Rs 95.68 and Rs 87.57. The price of petrol in popular hill station Kasauli has also reached Rs 99.99.

On Wednesday, the petrol price had reached Rs 100 in Kaza in Lahaul Spiti district. The world’s highest petrol pump is in Kaza at an elevation of 12,500 feet.

Petrol and diesel prices are being hiked continuously by the government, despite the fall in the price of crude oil in the international markets. This continuous price hike has also irked the people. Rajesh Thakur, a local resident has said that people are facing huge problems due to this and the government seems to be unaffected. This is not what the government had promised. Petrol and diesel have increased the financial burden of the people.

Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur has said that the government has received a suggestion to reduce Value Added Tax (VAT) on petrol and diesel and the government will consider it.

While addressing the media, informally, he said that the Central government under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi has always worked to provide relief to the people. In such a situation, the state government will take a decision according to the decision taken by the central government.

The state government earns around Rs 110 crore monthly from VAT on petrol and diesel while the annual revenue from VAT is around Rs 1,320 crores.

Meanwhile, opposition Congress has taken out a protest march in Solan uncontrollable against inflation and a massive hike in the rates of petrol, diesel.

Rathore said that people are suffering due to continuously rising inflation. Prices of essential commodities, petrol and diesel are skyrocketing.

Senior Congress leader GS Bali has also condemned the government and said that people are sick of both state and central government. Law and order is out of place, prices of various commodities are being increased continuously.

“Price of petrol has reached Rs 100, price of mustard oil has reached Rs 200, prices of pulses have also reached Rs 150,” he said.

He said that people were already facing major problems due to coronavirus and instead of providing relief, BJP further increased their burden through its anti-people decisions and policies During this period, BJP completely stopped developmental works.