Shimla: Himachal Youth Congress State President Nigam Bhandari has questioned the changes in Navodaya Vidyalaya Selection Test for class VI and called it unfair and unrealistic.

As per the new norm, ‘Only the bonafide resident candidates from the district concerned where the Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya is located are eligible to apply for admission.’

Nigam said that Navodaya Vidyalayas provide quality modern education to the children of rural areas irrespective of their family’s socio-economic status and with new norms, many students of the remote areas would be deprived of taking admission in the Navodaya Vidyalayas.

“It’s unfortunate to tamper with such institutions,” Nigam further added.

Youth Congress President said that the parents of Kinnaur, Lahaul-Spiti districts and other far-flung areas of the state, prefer to send their wards to other districts for better education and due to new rules, it is impossible for these children to appear in the Navodaya entrance examination, Nigam rued.

He said the government should have informed the people by issuing a notification at the beginning of the session itself so that the parents could have a chance to send their children to their home district in time.

The Entrance Exam is to be held on January 31st and Nigam has urged the Education Ministry and Navodaya Vidyalaya Governing Body to give relook on a serious issues.