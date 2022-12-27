Shimla: Himachal Pradesh Youth Congress staged state-wide protests against former cabinet minister Bikram Singh for derogatory remarks against Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu and his wife during a protest by BJP and demanded an apology from him for the remarks. Youth Congress also threatened to gherao his residence if he fails to do so.

During the protest, Himachal Pradesh Youth Congress President Nigam Bhandari said that Bikram Singh should be ashamed and should apologise to the CM.

“Everyone has a right to protest but making such derogatory remarks on the pretext of protest is not right,” he said.

“These types of comments have exposed the ethics of his so-called cultural party” he added.

Recently, former minister Bikram Thakur along with BJP workers staged a protest in Kotla after the state government denotified several government offices in that area. During the protest, Singh allegedly used derogatory terms against CM and his wife, a video of which went viral on social media.

Sukhu govt working to change the system: Bhandari

Reacting to the allegations of vendetta politics by denotifying institutions created by the BJP government, he said that the Congress government is not working with a vendetta rather the state government under the leadership of CM Sukhu is working to change the system.

He said that at least 900 institutions were created and upgraded by the previous BJP government without any budget provision to mislead the people just before the elections.

He further said that the BJP government had left a debt of Rs 75,000 crores on the people of the state, therefore it is very difficult to operate these institutions.