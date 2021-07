Dharamshala: The Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education (HPBSE) on Monday has declared the Class 10th exam result.

A press release issued by the chairman of the education board said 99.7 percent of students i.e., 1,16,286 passed the exam.

The board had cancelled its board exams this year due to the Covid-19 pandemic and instead used internal assessment to promote students to the next class.

The board had adopted objective criteria for promoting and giving marks to the students.