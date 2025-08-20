Shimla Landslide Forces Evacuation Near Minister’s House as Torrential Rains Batter State

Torrential rains and landslides have once again thrown life out of gear in Himachal Pradesh, with rivers swelling, roads blocked, and widespread destruction reported across several districts. The Meteorological Center Shimla has forecast more downpours in the coming days, warning that rainfall activity will continue in many parts of the state till August 26. A yellow alert has been issued for August 20, 22 and 23, while an orange alert for heavy rain is in place from August 24 to 26.

Heavy showers lashed multiple regions last night, with Bharwain recording 68.0 mm of rainfall, Dehra Gopipur 63.4 mm, Palampur 60.4 mm, and Solan 56.0 mm. Rainfall was also reported in Guler, Bilaspur, Jubbarhatti, Srinayana Devi, Nadaun, Jogindernagar, Nagarota Surian, Sujanpur Tihra, Shimla, Theog, Rohru and most parts of Kullu district.

In Shimla, the situation turned alarming after a massive landslide struck near Ram Chandra Chowk. Around 40 people were evacuated as a precautionary measure after the road near the area sank. Several houses below the forest road, including the ones occupied by Town and Country Planning Minister Rajesh Dharmani and MLAs Ashish Butail and Ram Kumar, were vacated due to the looming threat.

The season’s devastation has been grim. From June 20 to August 20, as many as 276 people have lost their lives, while 336 have been injured and 37 remain missing. Road accidents have accounted for 133 of these deaths. During this period, 3,055 houses and shops have been damaged due to cloudbursts, floods and landslides. The state has also lost 2,416 gaushalas and 1,797 domestic animals, with total damages amounting to several crores.

Several tragic incidents have been reported in the past 24 hours. A sadhu drowned in the Sudhed drain near Dharamshala, while another person was swept away while trying to cross the overflowing Gambhar Khad near Kunihar Jyalang village. In Una district, the Swan river has surged, flooding fields and roads and triggering panic among villagers. Crops are underwater, and the fast current has created flood-like conditions in the lower areas.

In Kullu, sudden rises in drain water have caused heavy losses, while on the Solan-Rajgarh road near Jatoli, a blocked culvert led to water and debris flowing onto the road and towards houses, disrupting traffic and endangering residents.