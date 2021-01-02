Shimla: Covid-19 cases are consistently coming down in the state as on Saturday state has reported 149 new positive cases.

Kangra reported 31 positive cases, while Mandi 28 and Shimla recorded 27 COVID-19 positive cases. Solan district has found 16, Bilaspur 12, Sirmour 9, Kullu 8, Una 7, Lahaul-Spiti 5 and Chamba, Hamirpur and Kinnaur districts have reported 2 each cases.

Himachal Pradesh has also reported 2 Covid-19 deaths of which one death each has been reported from Shimla and Kangra district. 926 Covid patients have died in the state.

339 Covid patients have also recovered in the state and brought down the active case count to 2,202.

So far, state has conducted COVID-19 test on total 7,87,707 persons of which 7,32,027 persons have been tested negative and 55,619 found positive from the virus.