Shimla: Two persons were killed after the car (HP 06B 3071) they were travelling in plunged into a deep gorge in Nankhari Tehsil in district Shimla.

The deceased have been identified as Satpal (42), son of Mohan Lal and Nitya Nand (38), son of Kewal Ram. Both were residents of Kharela village in Nankhari Tehsil, Shimla.

The accident took place on Thursday around 10:00 pm when they were on their way to Kharela. Satpal who was driving the car lost control and it plunged into a deep gorge, killing them on the spot.

Locals informed the police. The police team reached the spot and recovered the bodies with the assistance of local residents. However, they faced difficulties while extracting the bodies due to foggy conditions.

Post-mortem of the deceased will be conducted today and their bodies will be handed over to their relatives for cremation thereafter.

Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Rampur Bushahr Chander Shekhar confirmed the report and police is conducting the investigation. He said that the accident occurred due to rash and negligent driving.