Shimla: Heavy rainfall and hailstorm wreaked havoc in Shimla on Sunday, as the capital of Himachal Pradesh was shrouded in darkness during the day. The downpour left a white sheet of hail on the roads, causing inconvenience to commuters.

According to the Meteorological Center Shimla, the state is likely to experience bad weather for the next six consecutive days, with continuing rains expected in many parts of the state from April 30 to May 5. Orange alert has been issued for heavy rain, hailstorm, and thunderstorm for May 1 and 2, while there is a yellow alert for hailstorms for April 30 and May 3.

The inclement weather conditions have disrupted normal life in other parts of the state as well, including in the districts of Sundernagar, Bhuntar, Kalpa, Dharamshala, Una, Nahan, Keylong, Palampur, Solan, Manali, Kangra, Mandi, Bilaspur, Hamirpur, Chamba, Dalhousie, Jubbarhatti, Kufri, Kukumseri, Narkanda, Bharmour, Reckong Peo, Seaubagh, Dhaulakuan, Barthin, Mashobra, Paonta Sahib, and Sarahan.

The minimum temperature in Shimla was recorded at 12.0 degrees Celsius, Sundernagar at 13.6 degrees Celsius, Bhuntar at 10.9 degrees Celsius, Kalpa at 4.2 degrees Celsius, Dharamshala at 15.2 degrees Celsius, Una at 16.7 degrees Celsius, Nahan at 17.9 degrees Celsius, Keylong at 0.1 degrees Celsius, Palampur at 13.2 degrees Celsius, Solan at 11.4 degrees Celsius, Manali at 6.6 degrees Celsius, Kangra at 15.3 degrees Celsius, Mandi at 12.6 degrees Celsius, Bilaspur at 17.0 degrees Celsius, Hamirpur at 14.6 degrees Celsius, Chamba at 12.0 degrees Celsius, Dalhousie at 12.8 degrees Celsius, Jubbarhatti at 14.6 degrees Celsius, Kufri at 8.6 degrees Celsius, Kukumseri at 1.8 degrees Celsius, Narkanda at 7.1 degrees Celsius, Bharmour at 7.0 degrees Celsius, Reckong Peo at 7.0 degrees Celsius, Seaubagh at 9.0 degrees Celsius, Dhaulakuan at 16.5 degrees Celsius, Barthin at 13.9 degrees Celsius, Mashobra at 10.6 degrees Celsius, Paonta Sahib at 21.0 degrees Celsius, and Sarahan at 9.5 degrees Celsius.

The authorities have urged residents to exercise caution and take necessary precautions during this period of bad weather to avoid any untoward incidents.