Bilaspur: A Patwari has been arrested by the Vigilance team for taking a bribe of Rs 40,000 in Bilaspur district.

The accused has been identified as Pankaj Kumar, resident of Jhandutta, district Bilaspur. He was working as a Patwari in Jhabola on contract basis.

According to reports, Sushil Kumar, resident of Daslehra village in Jhandutta tehsil had filed a complaint in the Vigilance Department in which he has mentioned that the accused has asked him to pay Rs 50,000 as bribe on the pretext of settlement of the registry of land.

However, Sushil Kumar said that he cannot pay such hefty amount but the accused told him that he will have to pay him at least Rs 40,000. During the course of time, he also recorded calls between him and the accused that he also shared with the Vigilance Department as proof.

On Thursday, Sushil asked the Patwari to come to Jhandutta so he can bribe him. However, as soon as he gave the money to him, Vigilance team reached there and arrested him on the spot.

A case under Prevention of Corruption act 1988 has been registered against the accused and further investigation is going on.