Shimla: following uproar in death of Swarghat youth, Himachal Pradesh Government has ordered a Magisterial inquiry by ADM Bilaspur. Youth was referred to Shimla for treatment.

State CM, while interacting with media today, said that any laxity in this regard would not be tolerated and strict action would be taken against erring officials.

Claiming of effectively tackling the menace of Coronavirus pandemic in the State, CM said that Government has adopted three-pronged strategy to deal with the situation.

Government had set up three types of institutions in the State where treatment of COVID-19 could be done, CM said and further added that 24 COVID Care Centres have been established having bed capacity of 1300 patients for asymptotic people, 11 Dedicated COVID Health Centres with bed capacity of 500 for moderate symptomatic people and severe symptomatic persons would be kept in four COVID Hospitals having capacity of 700 beds in the State.

Accusing the opposition Congress for politicising the issue of Coronavirus, Jai Ram Thakur said the top most priority of the State Government was to fight Coronavirus pandemic in the State but it was unfortunate that some opposition leaders were un-necessarily politicising the matter. CM Thakur advised Congress leaders to look at the situation in the Congress backed States like Punjab and Rajasthan.