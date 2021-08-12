Bilaspur: Two labourers from Uttar Pradesh have been killed after shuttering of an under construction bridge on Kiratpur-Ner Chowk four lane collapsed in Bilaspur district.

According to the reports, the construction work of a bridge connecting Mandi-Bhari-Rishikesh was going on on Thursday when a shuttering of the bridge collapsed and fell upon two labourers. Both the labourers sustained serious injuries and succumbed to injuries while they were being rushed to a nearby hospital.

Superintendent of Police (SP) Bilaspur Devakar Sharma confirmed the report and said police is conducting the investigation. He said that bodies of the deceased will be handed over to their relatives for cremation after conducting the postmortem.