Narkanda – In a significant development, a vigilant team in Narkanda, Shimla District, has apprehended a Patwari, Rakesh Kumar Sharma, who was caught red-handed accepting a bribe of Rs 20,000. The incident has raised concerns over the obstruction of disaster relief efforts intended for a distressed and disaster-affected family.

The incident revolves around Ramlal, a resident of the disaster-hit region, whose home was ravaged by a calamity, rendering his family homeless. To provide assistance to individuals like Ramlal, the state government had allocated a relief fund amounting to Rs 1,20,000. However, the situation took an unexpected turn when Patwari Rakesh Kumar Sharma allegedly demanded a bribe from Ramlal, putting up barriers to the crucial relief aid.

According to reports, Sharma insisted on receiving Rs 20,000 from Ramlal in exchange for releasing the relief funds that were rightfully due to him.

The incident came to light when Ramlal reported the incident, prompting immediate action from the Vigilance Department. Inspector Chhatar Singh led team managed to catch Patwari Rakesh Kumar Sharma in the act of accepting the illicit bribe.

Following the arrest, the Vigilance Bureau registered a case against the accused and initiated a comprehensive investigation into the matter.