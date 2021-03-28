Shimla: Himachal Pradesh High Court has made a Bilaspur resident Madan Lal Sharma, pay Rs 25,000 to IAS officer Manasi Sahay Thakur for dragging her to unnecessary litigation.

Manasi had filed an execution petition which the high court disposed on Friday, only after Sharma, submitted a draft of Rs 25,000 in the court.

The case pertains to the time when Manasi was DC Bilaspur in 2015 and Sharma had filed appeals in three RTI applications.

On July 13, 2015, Sharma appeared before her and filed a power of attorney of his counsel to contest the RTI appeals.

Manasi refused to accept the power of attorney, he asserted and claimed damages of Rs 1 lakh.

Sharma filed a suit for recovery in a lower court.

Seeking dismissal of the suit, Manasi Thakur filed an application, however it was dismissed on September 4, 2017. Consequently, she then approached the high court.

Setting aside the lower court’s order, High Court imposed Rs 25,000 on Sharma which he was to pay to Thakur.