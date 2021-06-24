Rampur: Two persons were killed including a woman when the car in which they were travelling plunged into a deep gorge at Sarahan in Rampur subdivision of Shimla district.

According to police the accident occurred at around 11.30 am, when a car HP 25 C-1426 slipped off the road and fell into 150-meter-deep gorge near Dichha Nallah.

The occupants including driver died on the spot. The deceased have been identified as Jyoti Prakash (65) and his wife Shakuntala (62), were residents of Powari in Kinnaur district.

They were on their way to Sarahan to visit a relative’s place to mourn the death of a relative.

Rampur Deputy Superintendent of Police Chander Shekhar confirmed of the accident and said that post mortem is being conducted and Jakhri police is investigating the matter.