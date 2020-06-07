Bilaspur: Following a state-wide uproar over social media, the Bilaspur Police has arrested accused Nand Lal, who has been alleged for injuring a cow through explosion in Gram Panchayat Dahad under Jhandutta Tehsil in Bilapsur district.

Cow was injured after she had chewed a firecracker wrapped in wheat dough. The incident was occurred on May 25, but came to light following nationwide outrage over the death of the pregnant elephant that was fed crackers hidden inside a pineapple.

The police has registered a FIR under Section 286 of IPC in Police Station Jhandutta and later Section 429 of IPC and Section 11 of Prevention of Cruelty to Animal Act has been added in this case.

Chander Shekhar, Up-Pradhan of Dahad panchayat, had registered the complaint on 25 May at Police Station Jhandutta and in his complaint, he stated that the owner of the cow Gurdial Singh informed him that his pregnant cow was grazing in the field when he heard an explosion. Upon reaching the explosion site, he found that the facial jaw of the cow was injured due to explosion. The pregnant cow was provided medical aid. Bilaspur Superintendent of Police Divakar Sharma confirmed

“The main accused has been arrested. A probe is under way to ascertain if more persons were involved,”

Meanwhile, medical help was provided to the injured cow and now she has delivered a calf.

To save crops from the animals, farmers usually use such tactics of hiding firecrackers in wheat dough balls to kill animals, but at times domestic and stray animals too fall victim.