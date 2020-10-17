New Delhi: The Sports Ministry has upgraded Indoor Stadium Luhnu Sports Complex, Bilaspur to the Khelo India State Centre of Excellence (KISCE) under the Khelo India scheme.

Along with Luhnu Indoor Stadium, the Sports Ministry has upgraded Sports facilities in six more States and two Union Territories.

The States and UTs include Andhra Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Chandigarh, Goa, Haryana, Puducherry, Tripura and Jammu & Kashmir.

Speaking about the decision, Union Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports Shri. Kiren Rijiju said, “The government is taking the two-pronged approach of developing grassroot level infrastructure on the one hand and creating facilities for sporting excellence on the other. The KISCEs will be world-class facilities where the best sporting talent from all over the country will be trained to further India’s Olympic dreams.”

These centres have made the cut based on their past performances, quality of infrastructure, management & sports culture in the State, etc. Earlier this year, the Ministry had identified a total of 14 centres to be upgraded to KISCEs.

The overall number now stands at 24 KISCEs from 23 States / UTs. The assistance to these centres will be provided in the form of bridging the gaps in sports equipment, high performance managers, coaches, sports scientists, technical support, etc.

The sports facilities were selected by each State and Union Territory, who was asked to identify the best sports infrastructure available with them or their agencies or any eligible agencies that could be developed into world-class sporting facilities.