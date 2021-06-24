Shimla: During his recent visit to his home city, Shimla Bollywood actor Anupam Kher got a reality check after a localite failed to recognize him.

Kher who is quite active on social media shared a video on Face Book and Instagram, where he encounters a man Gyan Chand and strikes a conversation during his morning walk.

Kher after exchange of pleasantries asks him (Gyan Chand), whether he recognized him and much to his surprise the answer was ‘no’.

Kher removes his mask and introduces himself and still Gyan Chand is unable to recognize him yet again and even forget his name and asks his name with a broad smile.

He responds hilariously, “It’s a good moment for me, Chillu bhar pani mein doob sakta hoon mein (I can drown myself in handful of water)

Anupam Kher shared the video on social media.

मैं हमेशा गर्व से कहता हूँ कि मैंने 518 फ़िल्में की हैं।और मैं ये मानकर चलता हूँ कि कम से कम हमारे भारत में तो सब मुझे पहचानते ही होंगे। लेकिन शिमला की नज़दीक की पहाड़ी के पास वाले ज्ञानचंद जी ने मेरी ये ग़लतफ़हमी दूर कर दी।वो भी कितनी मासूमियत के साथ! देखिए और ज़ोर से हँसिये।😂 pic.twitter.com/tK3uxHuUm2 — Anupam Kher (@AnupamPKher) June 24, 2021

Anupam Kher had recently visited Shimla along with his mother Dulari.