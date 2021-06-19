Solan: In a unique initiative, the Indian Direct Selling Association (IDSA) and Shoolini University have jointly launched a ‘Center of Excellence for Direct Selling in Academics’ (CEDSA). Under the pact, a year-long PG Diploma course will be imparted in Direct Sales from the Academic year 2021-22.

CEDSA will be India’s first ‘Centre of Excellence’ for Direct Selling.

The state Education Minister, Govind Singh Thakur and Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs Rajinder Garg inaugurated the Centre.

“It is very important to introduce such employment-oriented educational courses in the curriculum. By introducing Direct Selling in academics, the students will be ensured of research-based education while also learning the nuances of the business,” the education minister said.

Rajinder Garg congratulated IDSA and Shoolini University for starting a unique, employment-oriented course and hoped that the course will link education with employment and would benefit the youth of the learners.

Vice-Chancellor Shoolini University Prof Atul Khosla said, “this is a wonderful effort to bring industry and academia together which will also generate employment. “

IDSA Chairperson Rini Sanyal confident to add another chapter in the Direct Selling ecosystem in the country and.

“We believe there is need for an exhaustive academic curriculum, and that CEDSA can serve as a research incubator for Direct Selling in India,” Sanyal further added.

CEDSA is only the second such ‘Centre of Excellence’ globally, dedicated to Direct Selling business – the other being the US-based DSEF (Direct Selling Education Foundation). CEDSA will also house the 2nd global research center on Direct Selling – the other being Pekin University Research Center on Direct Selling (RCDS) in China. With the launch of CEDSA, IDSA has become only the 2nd Direct Selling Association in the world to facilitate a Diploma in Direct Selling, after the DSA of France.

“This is a new initiative at Shoolini University to enable students to consider Direct Selling as a promising future. With IDSA, we are sure that we will deliver a curriculum that meets the requirements of this dynamic industry”, said Shoolini University Founder and Pro-Chancellor Vishal Anand.