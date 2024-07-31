In a significant move to enhance collaboration and streamline research efforts, two leading state agriculture universities of Himachal Pradesh have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU). Dr. Yashwant Singh Parmar University of Horticulture and Forestry (UHF), Nauni, and Chaudhary Sarwan Kumar Himachal Pradesh Krishi Vishwavidyalaya (CSKHPKV), Palampur, have joined forces to foster academic and research cooperation. This MoU aims to facilitate student exchanges for postgraduate programs, joint research initiatives, conferences, seminars, workshops, and faculty and student exchange programs in areas of mutual interest.

The agreement was signed by Dr. Sanjeev Chauhan, Director of Research at UHF Nauni, and Dr. Suresh Upadhyay, Director of Research at CSKHPKV, in the presence of Dr. DK Vatsa, Vice Chancellor of CSKHPKV, Palampur. The MoU is set to be effective for five years.

Prof. Rajeshwar Singh Chandel, Vice Chancellor of UHF Nauni, expressed optimism about the partnership, stating, “This MoU will help both institutions establish a mechanism to avoid duplicating research efforts and create a framework for joint activities. The universities plan to initiate postgraduate degree programs where students will have the opportunity to complete part of their studies at the partner university.”

The MoU outlines several key initiatives, including student exchanges for postgraduate programs, joint research initiatives, conferences, seminars, workshops, and faculty and student exchange programs in areas of mutual interest. Prof. Chandel emphasized the commitment to exploring areas of mutual research interest and developing joint projects, including consultancy initiatives and events. Additionally, the collaboration will aim to enhance high-impact publications and patents, with both universities sharing their key R&D facilities to intensify their efforts in priority science and technology programs.

This partnership marks a pivotal step towards bolstering academic and research synergies between UHF Nauni and CSKHPKV Palampur, promising to drive innovation and excellence in the field of agriculture and horticulture research in Himachal Pradesh. The collaborative efforts are expected to yield significant advancements in agricultural practices, benefiting the state’s farming community and contributing to sustainable agricultural development.