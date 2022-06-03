Solan: Shoolini University has signed an agreement with iHUB DivyaSampark for the establishment of an iHUB Shoolini.

The agreement was signed by Prof. Atul Khosla, Vice-Chancellor, Shoolini University and Manish Anand, CEO, iHUB DivyaSampark.

iHUB is a technology innovation hub, a joint initiative of the Department of Science and Technology (DST), the Government of India and IIT Roorkee. It aims to create an innovative ecosystem in cyber-physical systems (CPS) and become a source for the next generation of digital technologies, products, and services by promoting translational research, enhancing core competencies, capacity building, and training to provide solutions for national strategic sectors. It is planned to become a key contributor to Digital India by promoting translational research, enhancing core competencies, and capacity building.

The aim of the agreement is to formalise Shoolini University and iHUB DivyaSampark’s intention to collaborate on events and network facilitation to investigate the potential for CPS related innovation and partnerships.

iHUB DivyaSampark will first release Rs. 20 lakhs to establish iHUB Shoolini at Shoolini University. This is in order to place a greater emphasis on entrepreneurship development and training in CPS, new-age technologies, and the establishment of long-term strategic alliances aimed at energising the broader innovation ecosystem.

iHUB Shoolini will look for ways to collaborate on a variety of issues, such as identifying industry-relevant challenges and providing input as needed. Identifying startups in the CPS domain in the region and referring them for incubation and funding at iHUB DivyaSampark; planning and jointly conducting grand innovation challenges for Shoolini University and other students in Himachal Pradesh to avoid problems related to Hilly states; and identifying startups in the region working in the CPS domain and referring them for incubation and funding at iHUB DivyaSampark.

This will also stimulate product creation and technology transfer in the region, as well as ensure talent development through seminars, courses, and other activities.