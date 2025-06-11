Solan — Shoolini University celebrated the fourth edition of Shoolini Innovation Day on Tuesday, reinforcing its commitment to fostering innovation and intellectual property among students and faculty. Organised by the university’s Intellectual Property Rights Office (SIPRO), the event focused on the bold vision of One Student, One Patent, showcasing a strong culture of creativity and research-led progress.

The event brought together academic leaders, legal experts, and innovators who underlined the university’s achievements in patent filing and its growing in-house capabilities for intellectual property protection. Director of SIPRO, Dr. Dinesh Chatanta, underscored the importance of IPR cells in universities and shared that Shoolini has developed its own internal patent filing infrastructure to support young inventors.

Vice-Chancellor Prof. Atul Khosla inspired students and researchers by stating that innovation is driven by ideas, not money. He encouraged fearless experimentation and global collaboration, calling on students to challenge boundaries and think beyond conventional solutions.

Pro Chancellor Mr. Vishal Anand highlighted the alignment of research with learning and societal needs. He announced that the university is ready to provide funding support to students and researchers eager to file patents and work on real-world innovations.

Adding further impetus to the patent movement on campus, Chancellor Prof. P.K. Khosla spoke about the initiative One Teacher, One Patent per year. He urged faculty members to actively convert their ideas into intellectual property and mentor students through the innovation journey.

Addressing the audience, Prof. Sanjay Sandhu of Himachal Pradesh University encouraged students to act boldly and have faith in their ideas. He emphasised that courage and initiative are what transform simple ideas into revolutionary inventions.

Prof. (Dr.) Manu Sharma, Coordinator of the Technology Enabling Centre (TEC) at Panjab University, spoke about the importance of IPR awareness and industry partnerships. TEC mentor Prof. (Dr.) Rupinder Tiwari echoed the need for stronger industry-academia collaboration and the development of enabling platforms to nurture grassroots innovations.

Chief Guest Prof. (Dr.) C. Raman Suri, Chairman of the Management Committee of TEC, Panjab University, praised India’s rich history of innovation. He said that innovation driven by societal needs has the power to reshape the future and that with passion and purpose, nothing is beyond reach.

The celebration concluded with a prize distribution ceremony recognising outstanding innovators. Mr. Himanshu Sharma, Senior Manager at SIPRO, extended gratitude to participants and acknowledged the dedicated teamwork behind the university’s growing IP ecosystem.

Established in 2015 and transitioned into an in-house body in 2021, SIPRO now has a team of nine professionals managing patents, copyrights, trademarks, and designs. The office also runs patent training schools and supports commercialisation efforts, making Shoolini one of the few Indian universities offering robust in-house IPR services.