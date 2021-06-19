Shimla: Two persons on Saturday succumbed to Mucormycosis or Black Fungus at Indira Gandhi Medical College (IGMC).

Both the patients were admitted to the IGMC hospital on 28 May and were undergoing treatment.

IGMC Senior Medical Superintendent Dr Janak Raj said, “Two patient’s, a male and a female were being treated at the hospital for the last 22 days. However, today they succumbed to the disease.”

The female patient was from Lakkar Baazar Shimla, while the male patient was from Hamirpur and had been admitted to the hospital on 28 May, he added.

So far, 12 patients suffering from Black Fungus have been admitted to IGMC, out of which 6 patients have died.

As many as 7 patients suffering from Black Fungus have been reported at Dr Rajender Prasdad Government Medical College Tanda in Kangra district.