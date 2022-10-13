Ranked in Top 351- 400 among universities across 104 countries, it is also overall second in the country, behind the Indian Institute of Science (IISc), Bengaluru. Also ranked 39th in the world for Citations

Solan: Shoolini University has been ranked the best private university in India in the Times Higher Education (THE) World University Rankings for 2023.

The solan-based university is ranked 351-400 overall and 39th in the world in THE Rankings on Citations, an indicator of the quality of research.

Shoolini University has achieved this rare feat and only the Indian Institute of Science is ahead of it. The university figures in the band along with JSS Academy of Higher Education and Research, Bengaluru, a deemed university.

Terming the achievement as a matter of national pride, Shoolini university Chancellor Dr PK Khosla said, “It is a collective outcome of the untiring efforts of our faculty in teaching and research.”

“This ranking will enable us to be recognized as one of the world’s best institutions for higher education and research,” Prof Khosla further added.

Speaking on the accomplishment, Vice-Chancellor Prof Atul Khosla hopes to attract the best minds to study, teach and research.