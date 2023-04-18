Civic Reception Hosted in Honor of President Murmu at Raj Bhawan

Shimla: President Droupadi Murmu was greeted with a rousing reception upon her arrival at Kalyani Helipad in Mashobra, Shimla. The Governor of Himachal Pradesh, Shiv Pratap Shukla, and Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu were among the dignitaries who accorded her a warm welcome as she began her four-day visit to the region.

President Murmu inaugurated the Tulip Garden at Rashtrapati Bhawan, the official residence of the President. This breathtaking garden features a variety of tulip blooms, including Strong Gold, Denmark, Velemark, Jumbopink, and Laptop, providing a visual treat for visitors and tourists alike. The Rashtrapati Niwas, also known as the ‘Presidential Retreat,’ will be opened to the public from April 23rd, allowing them to witness the beauty of the tulips up close.

In honour of President Murmu’s visit, a civic reception and dinner were hosted by the state government at Raj Bhawan. The President also planted a sampling of Rhododendrons on the premises, symbolizing her commitment to environmental conservation.

Governor Shukla lauded President Murmu’s outstanding contributions to social welfare and education, noting her inspirational journey in public life. Chief Minister Sukhu extended a warm welcome to the President on her maiden visit to Himachal Pradesh and commended her relentless efforts for the upliftment of marginalized sections of society.