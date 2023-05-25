In a progressive move, the Himachal Pradesh state government has introduced a revised and expedited joining period for government employees who have been transferred. With the aim of improving administrative efficiency and ensuring swift transitions, the previous joining period of 10 days has been significantly reduced to a mere one to five days, depending on the distance between the employee’s previous and new place of posting.

According to an official notification issued by the Department of Personnel, employees who have been transferred within a 30-kilometer radius from their previous posting location will now be required to report for duty at their new assignment within one day. Similarly, employees facing transfers to a place situated more than 30 kilometers away from their current posting will be given a slightly extended period of five days to join their new duty station.

This pivotal decision to streamline the joining process was reached during the recent state Cabinet meeting, demonstrating the government’s commitment to enhancing administrative effectiveness. In order to implement this change, comprehensive amendments have been made to the existing Central Civil Services (Joining Time) Rules of 1979, resulting in the establishment of the Central Civil Services (Joining Time) Himachal Pradesh Amendment Rules of 2023.

Recent observations have revealed instances where transferred employees have deliberately delayed their new joining, attempting to either cancel the transfer order or arrange for a different location to report for duty. In light of these circumstances, the implementation of a revised and expedited joining period is poised to create a significantly more efficient transfer system.