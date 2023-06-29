In a proactive move to ensure a more efficient and transparent government, the Chief Minister of the State Government has taken the lead in revamping the system for employee postings and transfers. With the issuance of new guidelines, the Chief Minister is ushering in a transformative era that prioritizes fairness, accountability and effective decision-making.

Under the newly introduced guidelines, the Chief Minister has mandated that all matters related to employee postings and transfers will be consolidated and reviewed during the last four working days of each month. This strategic time frame allows for a dedicated period of assessment and analysis, during which Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu and his team can thoroughly examine the requirements and make informed decisions.

By centralizing the review process, the Chief Minister aims to ensure that each employee posting and transfer is carefully considered, taking into account factors such as experience, skills, and the specific needs of each department. This approach seeks to minimize arbitrary decisions and favouritism, ultimately fostering a system that rewards merit and competence.

To ensure the effective implementation of these guidelines, approved orders for postings and transfers will be issued exclusively within the designated four-day period. This measure not only provides a clear timeline for action but also enhances transparency and accountability.

It is important to note that the guidelines also extend to all Boards and Corporations affiliated with the State Government. This broad applicability underscores the Chief Minister’s commitment to consistency and equity across all branches of the government, ensuring that the guidelines are uniformly followed throughout the administrative framework.

To reinforce the importance of compliance, the Chief Minister’s Office has emphasized that any violation of the guidelines will result in disciplinary action. This stern stance serves as a deterrent against any attempts to circumvent the established procedures and reinforces the government’s resolve to maintain discipline and integrity within its ranks.