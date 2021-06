Shimla: The state Cabinet on Friday decided to conduct the examinations of Graduate and Shastri final year in the month of July 2021.

Examinations will be conducted as per SoPs issued by the UGC.

Keeping in view the covid-19 pandemic situation in the State, the Cabinet decided to conduct examinations of Graduate and Shastri final year during the month of July, 2021 as per SoPs issued by UGC. — IPR, Himachal (@dprhp) June 11, 2021

Keeping in view the covid-19 pandemic situation in the State, the Cabinet decided to hold the examinations of Graduate 1st and 2nd year after the final examinations are over.

Cabinet also decided to start the academic session for the year 2021-22 for graduation classes from 1st week of August this year.