Intrastate public transport opens with 50 percent occupancy

Shimla: The state Cabinet on Friday accorded relaxation in the Corona Curfew.

The State Cabinet decided to increase the timing of opening of shops from 9 am to 5 pm from 14th June with Saturday and Sunday to remain closed.

It was decided that offices would function with 50 percent of staff, with staff strength of 75 and above from 14th June.

All the medical colleges, ayurvedic colleges and dental colleges would remain open from 23rd June, while pharmacy and nursing colleges to open from 28th June.

The Cabinet also decided to restart the intrastate public transport with 50 percent occupancy. It lifted the section 144 lifted and no requirement of RTPCR tests for entering in the State.

Corona curfew to continue from 5PM to 5AM.

The Cabinet also provided a relief of about Rs 40 crore to the transport sector one of the worst hit sector by the pandemic which include an Interest Subvention Scheme on working capital for stage carriage operators, under which a loan amount of Rs 2 lakh per bus and maximum amount up to Rs 20 lakh would be provided to the bus operators as working capital. The duration of the loan would be 5 years, in which one year would be of moratorium period, there would be 75 percent interest subvention, which would be paid by the state government. In the second year, there would be an interest subvention of 50 years which would be borne by the state government. About Rs. 11 crore relief has been provided by the government on this scheme.

The Cabinet also provided relief to Stage Carriage, Taxi, Maxi, Autorickshaw and Institution Buses by giving the relief of 50 percent on payment of Special Road Tax and Token from 1st August, 2020 to 31st March, 2021.

The Transport sector would get relief of about Rs. 20 crore due to this decision.

It also decided to provide 50 percent relief on Special Road Tax and Token Tax during the period of three months from 1st April, 2021 to 30th June, 2021. This decision would provide relief of Rs. 8 crore to stage carriages, taxis, maxi, autorickshaws, contract carriage buses and institution buses.