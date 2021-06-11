Shimla: The Himachal Pradesh Cabinet has accorded approval to fill as many as 3,074 posts in various departments.

The State Cabinet, in its meeting on Friday, given nod to fill 2,322 posts in the Jal Shakti Department of different categories under Departmental Para Workers Policy.

The Cabinet decided to create and fill up 401 posts of different categories in Trauma/Tertiary Care Centre in IGMC and Super Specialty Block Chamiana of IGMC Shimla for its smooth functioning and to provide specialized health care facilities to the people of the State, besides 328 posts of different categories on outsource basis.

It was decided to fill up four posts of Mining Guards on contract basis in Geological Wing of Industries Department through direct recruitment and three posts of Inspector, grade-I in Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs Department on contract basis.

7 Junior Office Assistant (IT) posts in state Election Department, 1 post of Reader cum Associate Professor in Sister Nivedita Government Nursing College Shimla and 1 post of Deputy Controller Finance and Accounts in the office of Chief Engineer HPPWD Hamirpur zone were among other approved posts to be filled shortly.