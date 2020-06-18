Prakash from Kullu tops in Sciences, Megha from Sirmour Commerce topper and Shruti Kashyap from Shimla scored 98.2% – tops in Arts

Dharamshala: Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education declared its 12th result. Out of 86,663 students, 65,654 have cleared the HPBOSE Class 12th Exam. This year, overall passing percentage is 76.07%, which is 14 per cent better than previous year.

Close to 350 students didn’t appear for the examination.

The Himachal Pradesh Board declared the result through a virtual press conference.

Names of toppers from science stream

1. Prakash Kumar from Kullu district – 99.4%

2. Shubham Jaiswal from Una district – 99.2%

3. Tanisha from Kangra district – 99%

Names of toppers from commerce stream

1. Megha Gupta from Sirmour district – 97.6%

2. Ambika Vikram from Solan district – 96.8%

3. Kanika Sharma from Hamirpur district, Kritika from Una district and Saloni Joshi from Sirmor district – 96.6%

Names of toppers of Arts stream

1. Shruti Kashyap from Shimla district – 98.2%

2. Sushant Chouhan from Sirmour district – 97.8%

3. Aanchal and Amritanshu from Sirmour amd Shimla districts, respectively – 97.2%