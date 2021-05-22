Shimla: In a wake of the threat of the outbreak of black fungus, the Health and Family Welfare Department on Friday notified the Himachal Pradesh Epidemic Diseases (Mucormycosis) Regulations, 2021.

The notification was issued under Section 2 of the Epidemic Disease Act, 1897 and would come into force immediately. The regulations would remain valid for one year.

All health care facilities, both government and private, have been ordered to follow the guidelines for screening, diagnosis and management of mucormycosis.

Every confirmed or suspected case of mucormycosis would be reported to the Health Department through the Chief Medical Officer (CMO) concerned.