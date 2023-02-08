New Delhi: The NTA has declared the result of the first session of the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2023 on Tuesday.

Candidates can check their scores on jeemain.nta.nic.in. Login credentials required for JEE Main session 1 result are application number and date of birth.

A total of 20 students have scored the perfect 100 percentile in the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE)-Main’s January edition.

All candidates with 100 NTA scores are male. Fourteen of them are from the general category, four from the OBC-NCL (non-creamy layer) and one each from the general EWS and SC categories. The exams were held from January 24 to February 1. Session 1 of JEE-Main 2023 witnessed the highest-ever attendance at 95.8 per cent.

Session 2 will be held from April 6-12. Registration for session 2 has commenced and will conclude on March 7.

The National Testing Agency said the ranks of the candidates would be released after taking into consideration the results of both sessions.