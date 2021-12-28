New Delhi: Raksha Mantri Rajnath Singh dedicated 24 bridges including 5 in Himachal Pradesh and three roads to the Nation.

These strategic important bridges were constructed by Border Roads Organisation (BRO). In Himachal Pradesh bridges includes Kothi-1 bridge, Kothi-II bridge, Commander bridge, Patsio bridge on Manali-Sarchu road and Kashang bridge on Powari-Pooh road.

Apart from five bridges in Himachal, nine are in Jammu & Kashmir; five in Ladakh; three in Uttarakhand and one each in Sikkim & Arunachal Pradesh. Of the three roads, two are in Ladakh and one is in West Bengal.

The main highlight was the inauguration of India’s first indigenous Class 70 140-feet Double-Lane Modular Bridge, built at the height of 11,000 feet at Flag Hill Dokala, Sikkim and Chisumle-Demchok road at Umling La Pass at over 19,000 feet in Ladakh which also holds the Guinness World Record of world’s highest motorable road.

Himachal Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur expressed his gratitude towards the Defence Minister and the central government for dedicating these projects.

केंद्रीय रक्षा मंत्री श्री राजनाथ सिंह जी ने आज नई दिल्ली से वर्चुअल माध्यम द्वारा देश के चार राज्यों और दो केंद्र शासित प्रदेशों में सामरिक दृष्टि से महत्वपूर्ण 27 परियोजनाएं राष्ट्र को समर्पित कीं।



He said that the country had become stronger than ever under the strong leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The connectivity to the bordering areas had increased and infrastructure was also being strengthened, CM further added.