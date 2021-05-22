Covid Funds: Drug Manufacturers Association Rs 41 Lakhs, K.B. Suri Memorial Trust Rs. 21 lakhs and Alkem Laboratories contributes Rs 20 lakhs

Shimla: BJP Nation President and Rajya Sabha MP Jagat Prakash Nadda has allocated Rs. 2 Crore to HP-COVID solidarity Response fund.

In a letter to Deputy Commissioner Bilaspur Rohit Jamwal, Nadda has asked for the release of Rs 2 Crore for HP Covid -19 Solidarity Response Fund under MPLAD funds.

“I recommend release of Rs. 2 Crores to H.P Covid-19 Solidarity Response Fund under MPLAD fund for utilization in fighting the pandemic. The funds must be utilized by following the tenets of financial propriety in letter and spirit. I may be kept informed about the steps taken and progress made in this direction,” Nadda said in his letter.

Meanwhile, various organizations have come forward to donate to help state to fight against Covid pandemic.

Himachal Drug Manufacturers Association has donated Rs. 41 lakh, K.B. Suri Memorial Trust contributed Rs. 21 lakhs, while Alkem Laboratories Limited presented cheque of Rs. 20 lakh towards HPSDMA Covid-19 State Disaster Response Fund on Saturday.

Sant Nirankari Mandal has presented 50 oxygen concentrators. Sant Nirankari Mandal had also set up a 25 bedded Covid care facility at Sant Nirankari Satsang Bhawan Nalagarh in Solan district.