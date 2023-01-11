New Delhi: The National Testing Agency (NTA) relaxed the 75 per cent marks in class 12 as an eligibility criterion for admission to NITs, IIITs and other Centrally Funded Technical Institutions (CFTIs) in which admission is done on the basis of Joint Entrance Exam (JEE) main scores.

In an official notification issued late on Tuesday, the Testing Agency said that it is in receipt of numerous representations from the stakeholders regarding changing the criteria of 75 per cent marks in the Class 12 examination.

The agency’s official communique said, in view of these representations, it has decided to change the eligibility conditions for Admission to NITs, IIITs, and CFTIs participating through Central Seat Allocation Board (CSAB).

“For the candidates who qualify for admission in the NITs, IIITs and such other CFTIs whose admissions are based on the JEE (Main) ranks, they should have secured at least 75 per cent marks in the Class 12 examination or be in the top 20 percentile in Class 12 examination conducted by respective Boards,” Communique said.

For SC/ST candidates, the qualifying marks should be 65 per cent in the Class 12 examination, the NTA said.

The NTA had restored the criteria for academic session 2023 after relaxing it for two years in view of the covid-19 pandemic.

The first round of JEE (Main) test will be conducted on January 24, 25, 27, 28, 29, 30 and January 31. The second phase of the test will be conducted between April 6 and April 12, 2023.

The JEE (Main) is conducted for admission to Undergraduate Engineering Programs (B.E/B. Tech) at NIITs, IIITs, and other institutions/universities funded/recognized by participating state governments. It is also an eligibility test for JEE (Advanced), which is conducted for admission to Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs).