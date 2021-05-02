Two brothers have been killed in a road accident on Chandigarh- Manali National Highway in Mandi district, police said on Sunday.

The deceased have been identified as Susheel Kumar (25) and Pankaj Kumar (23), sons of Relu Ram and residents of Pehad village in Dharampur tehsil, district Mandi.

The accident took place on Sunday around 3:00 am when they were on their way to Sundernagar in their car (HP 33C 0803) and Pankaj lost control of the car near Dadour and it collided with a truck that was parked at the roadside. The collision was so intense that the front part of their car was completely destroyed.

The accident was noticed by local residents who immediately informed the police and called an ambulance. Police reached the spot and rescued the injured. They were rushed to Shri Lal Bahadur Shastri Government Hospital, Ner Chowk where they succumbed to injuries during the treatment. Postmortem of the dead bodies is being conducted there after which their bodies will be handed over to their relatives for cremation.

Superintendent of Police (SP) Mandi Shalini Agnihotri has confirmed the report and said police are conducting the investigation.