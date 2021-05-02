Shimla: Providing medical help at the doorstep, E-sanjeevni OPD is bridging the gap between those persons in home isolation, physicians and health systems and enabling everyone, especially chronic symptomatic patients, to stay at home and communicate with physicians.

The portal was launched in the state last year.

A government spokesperson on Sunday, informed that the persons in home isolation can get on line consultations from their homes through E-sanjeevani OPD platform.

“To avail this service the patient should download the e-sanjeevani app from the Google Play store on any Android supported phone. Once the app is downloaded open the app and click on the ‘Patient Registration’. This should be followed by entry of your own mobile number and selection of State of Himachal Pradesh, selection of E-OPD. After that click on the option of “Send OTP”. Now enter the OTP received on your registered mobile number and click on the OK button,” he said.

The details like name, age, sex, city, the state should be entered and the button ‘Generate Patient Id and Token’ needs to be clicked, verify the mobile number, generate token after registering, then login upon getting a notification and wait for the turn and consult the doctor after which one can download e-prescription, he added.

The spokesperson apprised that this user-friendly app has helped many patients

to reach out to their doctors and get online prescriptions in the safe environments of their homes.

This has helped many home isolated patients to get consultations on COVID related symptoms and also keep them motivated and away from any mental health related issues during their recovery.

He further emphasized that every patient must take at least two consultations during their home isolation period.