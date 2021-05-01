Shimla: Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur on Saturday has directed the concerned officials to ensure the supply of oxygen and medicines. He has also directed that the beds should be scaled up wherever necessary and home isolation patients should be taken care of adequately.

CM convened a high-level meeting to review the progress made by the committees notified recently by the state government to cope with the Covid-19 situation in the state.

Meanwhile Urban Development Minister Suresh Bhardwaj on Saturday said that there will be no shortage of oxygen in Himachal Pradesh in the coming days.

While inaugurating an oxygen plant set up at Deendayal Upadhyay Hospital, Shimla, he said that in order to reduce the inflow of patients in hospitals located in Shimla, proper arrangements of oxygen are being made in Rohru and Rampur.

“If these plants are set up in the upper areas of the district, then oxygen will be available to coronavirus patients as well as patients suffering from other diseases” he added.

He said that Himachal Pradesh has a consumption of 21 metric tons of oxygen and 65 metric tons of oxygen is available in the entire state.

Patents of coronavirus has increased due to the second wave of the pandemic, therefore the consumption of oxygen is also going to increase. To meet this requirement, the work of oxygen plant allotted by Central government has been implemented in Deendayal Upadhyay Hospital, Shimla.

Thanking the central government and CM Jai Ram Thakur, Bhardwaj further said that this oxygen plant will meet the oxygen requirement in this hospital even after the pandemic.