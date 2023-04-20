Manali and its surrounding areas have been transformed into a mesmerizing winter wonderland as unseasoned snowfall blankets the region. The picturesque Lahaul Valley has been hit with snowfall, temporarily disrupting traffic but creating a breathtaking landscape.

Recently, nine labourers were stranded on the Darcha-Shinkula road due to the fresh snowfall, but a swift rescue operation ensured their safe return to Darcha after seven hours of effort.

Despite the temporary inconvenience caused by the snow, tourists are thrilled by the pristine white vistas at popular destinations such as Solang Nala, Atal Tunnel, Kothi, and Palchan near Manali. The snow-covered mountains around Manali town have created a stunning backdrop, filling visitors and locals alike with awe and wonder.

Hoteliers in the region are optimistic that the fresh snowfall will lead to an increase in tourist arrivals. Mukesh Thakur, the president of the Manali Hoteliers Association (MHA), expects that tourist vehicles will soon be allowed beyond Gulaba, providing access to more snow-covered attractions such as Beas Nala and Sago Falls near Marhi. Thakur also anticipates the reopening of Rohtang Pass, offering tourists the opportunity to experience snow even in May and June.