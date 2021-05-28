Demands Union Govt directions to reduce syllabus of higher studies to cope time loss of students

Chandigarh: Punjab Government has suggested the Union government to provide required COVID vaccines to all states before taking decisions on examinations of class XII students.

While conveying the feedback to Union HRD Minister Education Minister Vijay Inder Singla said “there is a dire need of vaccinating the students appearing in the board examinations and teachers as well as the health, safety and security of both students and teachers is of utmost importance.”

The Punjab Education Minister suggested to hold the examinations of selected and essential subjects and also suggested to reduce the syllabus.

“Due consideration may also be given to pre-board examinations and internal assessment,” Minister further added.

While raising the concerns of students and parents, Vijay Inder Singla said that the examinations should not be conducted until the safety of all stakeholders will be ensured. He added that as there is every possibility that the students appearing in class 12th would be late in getting admission in the higher educational institutions. He said that the Government of India should issue directions to all universities and colleges to cope with the time loss of students.

“The students as well as their parents are not to put any hardship. The students taking admissions in the higher education institutions after undergoing class 12th examinations would not be required to undergo all the semesters in the next course. For example, 8 semesters course may be reduced to 7 semesters which would help in reducing mental pressure on students and will also motivate them to perform with more confidence in higher education,” Singla said.