Congress fields Gurpreet Singh from Bassi Pathana, jilted CM’s brother announces to contest as Independent

Chandigarh: The Indian National Congress has released its first list of 86 candidates for the February 14 assembly elections.

In the first list, Punjab sitting Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi has been nominated from Chamkaur Sahib seat, while Sidhu will contest from his Amritsar East constituency.

Deputy Chief Ministers Om Parkash Soni and Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa will contest from their respective Amritsar Central and Dera Baba Nanak seats.

Senior leader and campaign chief Sunil Jakhar is not featured in the list; however, his nephew Sandeep Jakhar has been made party candidate from the Abohar assembly seat.

Senior leader Brahm Mohindra has managed ticket for his son Mohit Mohindra in Patiala Rural. Lok Sabha MPs, Amar Singh’s son Kamil Amar Singh has been made candidate from Rajkot and Santokh Chaudhary’s son Vikram Chaudhary is contesting form Phillaur seat.

Congress has also made Sonu Sood’s sister Malvika Sood from Moga, ignoring the candidature of sitting MLA Harjot Kamal and singer Sidhu Moosewala from Mansa.

The Congress has rejected the candidature of Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi’s brother Manohar Singh from Bassi Pathana assembly seat and fielded sitting MLA Gurpreet Singh from the seat.

After denying a ticket, Manohar Singh has announced to contest the election as an independent candidate.