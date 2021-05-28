First case of deaths due to Black fungus in Himachal

Shimla: Two persons in Himachal have succumbed to the Black fungus at Indira Gandhi Medical College, Shimla on Friday.

The patients both were male and belonged to Hamirpur and Kasauli in Solan district.

This is the first case of casualties owing to Black fungus in the state.

IGMC, Senior Medical Superintendent Janak Raj said that both the patients were suffering from diabetes and the Black Fungus or mucormycosis had reached their brain.

While, the patient from Hamirpur had been admitted to IGMC on Thursday, the patient from Kasauli was admitted on 22 May.

Himachal reported first case of black Fungus on 20 May.