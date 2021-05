Nahan: In a night-long joint raid by the Himachal Pradesh Police and Punjab Police have seized over 30.2 lakh illegally produced Opioid tablets from the Unique Formulations pharmaceutical unit at Devi Nagar area of Paonta Sahib in Sirmaur district.

Seizure valued at over 15 crores rupees, informed the state Police.