Lahaul-Spiti reports 42 Covid cases

Shimla: 7 Covid patients died on Friday of which 4 died in Kangra district and 1 each died in Mandi, Shimla and Sirmour districts.

Total 1090 Covid-19 patients have died in the state.

State has reported 662 new positive cases and 496 Covid patients have recuperated in the last 24 hours.

Kangra district has recorded 165 positive cases and Solan district tested 132 Covid patients. Una tested 75 cases, Sirmour 63, Hamirpur 57, Lahaul-Spiti 42, Mandi 40, Shimla 39, Kullu and Bilaspur 16 each, Chamba 12 and Kinnaur tested 5 virus cases.

With 496 recovery, Himachal has 4659 active caseloads.

Meanwhile, the state Cabinet reviewed the Covid-19 situation in the State and expressed concern over the sharp surge in Covid-19 cases.

The Cabinet decided to close all educational institutions including teaching and non-teaching staff, except those required for exam duties till 21st April.