25,514 register for vaccination, health dept establishes 252 Centers

Shimla: In the tribal area of Kaza and Keylong of Lahaul-Spiti district and Pangi Block of Chamba district, the health department has planned for onsite registration for administering Covid vaccination.

Photo: NHM

A Health department spokesperson has informed that “as per the latest strategy of onsite registration sessions in Tribal/Hard areas, in District Lahaul-Spiti, 2 sessions, one at Kaza with 77 beneficiaries and one at Keylong with 66 beneficiaries would be conducted whereas in Pangi Block of Chamba district 2 sessions would be conducted with onsite registration for 180 beneficiaries for the convenience of Public.”

Meanwhile, for the fifth session day of vaccination drive for the 18-44 years age group, i.e., on 31st May, 25,514 persons have booked their online appointment for the session till now. The state has established 252 vaccination centers.

It’s advised to all the persons to come at the vaccination center as per their booked schedule only, to avoid unnecessary crowd at these centers and to observe Covid appropriate behaviour.

It was further informed that keeping in view the availability of vaccines for the last day of vaccination in the month of May 2021, for the 18-44 age group, districts were instructed to plan sessions by increasing number of sessions before publishing as per availability of vaccine. Extending the capacity of sessions was not encouraged, however it was allowed to be done if a full session of 100 beneficiaries was not possible due to lesser amount of vaccine availability.