Shimla: Three including a 17-year-old boy have been killed in a road mishap in Kumarsain tehsil, district Shimla.

The deceased have been identified as Himanshu (17) son of Dev Raj, resident of Kumarsain, Aditya Verma (22) son of Hukum Ram, resident of Nirmand, district Kullu and Dev Thakur (21) son of Jai Chand and resident of Bayal village in Nirmand Tehsil, district Kullu.

The accident took place on Wednesday night on Baragaon link road near Kumarsain. They were travelling in Scorpio (CH 01BV 7879) and driver lost control of the vehicle. As a result, the vehicle plunged into a 150-metre-deep gorge, killing them on the spot.

The vehicle was spot by people on Thursday morning who immediately informed the police. Police reached the spot as soon as it received information and recovered the bodies.

The bodies have been handed over to their relatives for cremation after conducting postmortem.

Superintendent of Police (SP) Shimla Mohit Chawla confirmed the report and said police are conducting the investigation.