4 died, 409 new Covid cases in Himachal

Shimla: Due to the surge in Covid cases, the Himachal Pradesh government has closed educational institutions till April 15.

The state government had earlier closed schools, colleges and other educational institutions from March 27 to April 4. The government has already put some restrictions on social gatherings and started a strict enforcement of mask wearing, he said, adding that the hoteliers have been asked to follow COVID-19 guidelines.

Meanwhile, Himachal Pradesh has recorded 409 new Covid positive cases on Thursday. Kangra district reported 95 new positive cases, Una 67, Solan 58, Shimla 46, mandi 39, Bilaspur 36, Kullu 21, Sirmour 18, Chamba 15 and Hamirpur 14 virus cases.

157 Covid patients recovered and now state has 3221 active caseload.

Solan, Una and Kangra districts have registered a sharp spike in COVID-19 in the last few days.

Four patients succumbed to the virus on Thursday. Two in Una district and one each in Mandi and Sirmour district.

The total number of COVID-19 cases in the state has reached to 64,014 and the death toll to 1,039.