Shimla: One person has been arrested for murdering an ITBP Jawan in Nangra village in district Una.

The deceased, identified as Vipin Kumar (37) was posted as ASI in ITBP in Chhattisgarh. The accused has been identified as Jaswant Singh, also a resident of Nangra village.

According to police, ITBP Jawan Vipin was murdered due to a land dispute. He had returned to his village two days before.

According to the eye witnesses, Vipin was harvesting wheat from his land with some labourers when the accused along with three others came there in a vehicle. The accused then shot Vipin in the chest, fatally wounding him. The accused immediately fled the spot while eye witnesses rushed Vipin to Regional Hospital, Una, where he was declared brought dead.

As soon as the incident was reported, a police team reached the spot and started the investigation. The accused surrendered after few hours.

Superintendent of Police (SP) Una Vinod Dhiman confirmed the report and said further investigations are going on. The police are also taking help of forensic team to gather evidence.