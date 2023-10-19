Dharamshala – The picturesque town of Dharamshala in Himachal Pradesh is bustling with excitement as cricket enthusiasts from all over the country eagerly prepare to witness the highly anticipated clash between India and New Zealand on October 22. In anticipation of this thrilling encounter, hotels, homestays, and government rest houses within a 40-kilometer radius of the venue are completely booked. Even flights from Delhi to Kangra are witnessing an overwhelming demand.

Both India and New Zealand are leading the point table, and the match between these table toppers is adding another level of excitement among the spectators and cricket lovers. Cricket aficionados are leaving no stone unturned to secure their stay for this high-stakes match. After hotels in Dharamshala and McLeodganj reached full occupancy, enthusiasts have turned to accommodations in nearby areas such as Chamunda, Palampur, and Kangra. The enthusiasm among fans is palpable, with advance bookings extending to both the 21st and 22nd of October.

The business community, which faced disappointment during the previous three matches, now harbours high expectations for the upcoming game. The buzz generated by the India-New Zealand match is proving to be a shot in the arm for the local economy.

The excitement doesn’t end with accommodation; it extends to air travel as well. Flights from Delhi to Kangra have seen an unprecedented surge in demand. On October 21, a day before the match, the demand for flights is so high that two tickets are being offered for the price of one, with rates hovering around Rs 25,000. Although nine seats out of 22 are displayed as vacant, their prices are still around Rs 28,000, highlighting the fervour of cricket fans willing to pay a premium to attend the match.

The occupancy during the first three matches was at a respectable 60 per cent. However, the scenario has undergone a dramatic change with the India-New Zealand match on the horizon. Hoteliers are also confident that the India-New Zealand match will be a game-changer for local businesses. Not only will hotels benefit, but restaurants, dhabas, taxi drivers, and street vendors are also gearing up to cash in on the surge in visitors.

As the countdown to the much-anticipated clash between India and New Zealand continues, Dharamshala stands as a shining example of the power of cricket to unite and stimulate economic growth, making it a win-win situation for fans and businesses alike. The thrill of the game, the scenic beauty of the town, and the vibrant atmosphere promise an unforgettable experience for all those fortunate enough to be part of this cricket extravaganza.

For those planning a last-minute visit to Dharamshala, it’s advisable to check for accommodation and flight availability. The excitement is palpable, and the race to secure a spot at the game is heating up!