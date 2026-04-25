State Expands Community-Led Afforestation with ₹55 Crore Outlay for 2026–27

Shimla: The Himachal Pradesh government has set a target to carry out plantation over 4,000 hectares during the 2026–27 financial year under the Rajiv Gandhi Van Samvardhan Yojana (RGVSY), scaling up its push for community-driven afforestation and rural employment.

Building on last year’s performance, the scheme saw nearly 300 women’s groups, 70 youth groups and 75 other self-help groups undertake plantation activities across around 1,100 hectares. Encouraged by these results, the Forest Department now plans to engage nearly 1,100 community groups in the upcoming phase.

Officials said the scheme will prioritise women’s participation, with around 60 percent of the groups to be Mahila Mandals, 20 percent youth groups and the remaining 20 percent other self-help groups. The initiative is expected to involve nearly 15,000 women in plantation activities, giving a boost to rural livelihoods alongside environmental conservation.

A budget of about ₹55 crore has been earmarked for the scheme. Each participating group will receive ₹1.20 lakh per hectare and will be allowed to take up plantation work on 2 to 5 hectares of land. To ensure accountability and long-term success, performance-based incentives have also been introduced. Groups achieving more than 50 percent survival of planted saplings after one year will receive an additional ₹1 lakh for every two hectares.

The programme promotes plantation of trees, fruit-bearing species and other useful plants on barren land, with responsibility for their protection resting on the participating groups. Yuvak Mandals, Mahila Mandals and self-help groups are being actively involved, creating a model that links ecological restoration with income generation.

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu said the government is committed to increasing forest cover and has imposed a blanket ban on green felling in the state. He said the state is witnessing a steady rise in forest cover due to sustained and practical efforts.

The RGVSY initiative is being seen as a step towards strengthening biodiversity while creating sustainable livelihood options in rural areas. By promoting community participation and planting diverse species, the government aims to build long-term green assets and improve ecological balance across Himachal Pradesh.